Flooding causes chaos at Germany’s Frankfurt airport

People gather at the airport as flights are cancelled or delayed due to floods, in Frankfurt, Germany, August 17, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. (REUTERS)

Heavy rains have plunged Germany's Frankfurt airport into chaos on Wednesday evening, causing around 100 flight cancelations and numerous delays.

The rainfall flooded the runway, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on planes for several hours.

Videos posted on social media have shown that large parts of the runway were covered with water.

Ground handling at the airport had to be stopped altogether for more than two hours. More than 20 flights headed for Frankfurt were diverted to other airports.

The airport operator has said in a statement that yesterday's weather conditions will proceed to affect Thursday's flight schedule, and may cause further cancelations and delays.

"Passengers should check flight times with their respective airline. Due to increased passenger volume we advise all passengers to arrive at the airport 2.5 hours before their flight time," the operator said.