Far-right AfD party demands end to criticism from German intelligence

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party extracted a promise from the country's domestic intelligence agency not to further criticize the party during its conference this weekend.



The agreement came after the president of the intelligence agency, Thomas Haldenwang, told dpa earlier this week that "various [AfD] election candidates voiced right-wing extremist conspiracy theories, such as that of the so-called 'great replacement theory'" during the AfD conference to select candidates for European Union (EU) elections.



The great replacement is a premise pushed by white nationalists, a conspiracy theory suggesting that white people are being "replaced" by non-white immigrants.



The AfD promptly brought court proceedings against Haldenwang and demanded an emergency injunction. A court spokesman said the intelligence agency agreed to temporarily refrain from further criticism as the case proceeds.



Haldenwang has been an outspoken critic of the AfD's far-right elements. His agency, which is tasked with defending Germany's democracy against potential threats, has labelled the party a suspected far-right extremist group.



AfD party leader Tino Chrupalla sharply attacked Haldenwang on Friday. Chrupalla claimed Haldenwang's remarks were an attempt to "interfere" with decisions by AfD delegates and were "clearly unlawful."



Chrupalla said the AfD would continue pressing its legal case against Haldenwang and the intelligence agency he leads.



Speaking at the party conference in Magdeburg on Friday, Chrupalla said that his party clearly follows Germany's constitution or Basic Law and charged that "Herr Haldenwang is outside of this law."



The AfD would continue to pursue legal action, Chrupalla told dpa in Magdeburg. "We're sticking to it," said the party leader. "After the party conference, after the weekend, the court will also make a decision."



The AfD is seeking to capitalize on recent successes, including first-ever victories in recent elections for local executive office in two small eastern German municipalities.



Recent opinion polls have shown the AfD surging in support, raising alarm bells among mainstream politicians and many Germans over a potential shift toward the far-right.



According to a Yougov poll published on Friday, however, the majority of Germany remains opposed to the party, with 58% saying they are against the AfD taking part in any coalition government.



Representatives of the parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left coalition in Berlin reacted Friday to the AfD's recent strong showing in opinion polls and mulled how the government ought to react.



"We need to emphasize more than before that our policies help people in concrete terms," SPD leader Saskia Esken told the German news magazine Der Spiegel.



She mentioned key recent government initiatives including a housing benefit, child allowance as well as gas and electricity price brakes, but added that "all of this barely got through" to ordinary voters amidst what she called "the din of outrage."



Green Party leader Ricarda Lang called on the Berlin coalition to be more united. The task at hand now was to stabilize the economy and focus on social issues, she asserted.



Meanwhile Konstantin Kuhle, parliamentary group leader of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) said: "Tax relief and investment facilitation are one approach. That doesn't get the AfD under 5% but maybe under 15%."



The AfD's ongoing conference to select EU election candidates has again generated controversy in Germany, with several right-wing AfD members making anti-EU remarks.



A draft AfD electoral programme published in June called for the "orderly dissolution of the EU."



Some AfD representatives are calling for Germany to leave the EU, in what is called "Dexit," combining the words Deutschland and exit. Chrupalla said a new draft is being worked on that could serve as a "compromise".



A total of 530 delegates to the conference are tasked with choosing AfD candidates this weekend for the upcoming European Parliament elections.



