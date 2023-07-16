News Europe German tourist caught scratching wall in Colosseum in Rome

A 17-year-old German tourist has been accused of scratching a wall in the Colosseum in Rome, the ANSA news agency reported on Sunday. The teenager allegedly scratched the brickwork inside the amphitheatre on Saturday evening. The Colosseum is a popular tourist destination in the heart of the Italian capital.

The 17-year-old allegedly scratched the brickwork inside the amphitheatre, which is popular with tourists in the heart of the Italian capital, on Saturday evening, the ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.



According to the report, he was a student from Germany. After scratching a wall on the ground floor of the monument, he was apprehended by security personnel, accompanied by a teacher. The Carabinieri then reported him to the police.



This is now the third case within a few weeks of tourists allegedly scratching the masonry inside the Colosseum. They all now face hefty fines.



A few years ago, a Russian tourist who scratched a wall in the Colosseum had to pay a fine of €20,000 ($22,442).



Last Friday, a young female Swiss tourist was caught scratching the first letter of her name on the wall. The Italian police were able to identify the 17-year-old, the media reported on Sunday.



At the end of June, the first case caused outrage in Italy and also beyond the country's borders after a young man from England scratched his name and that of his girlfriend into a wall. After the criticism, the man, 31, apologized with a curious excuse: He said he had not known how ancient the monument was.



