Kosovo PM announces Bayraktar TB2 UAVs have been purchased from Türkiye

On Sunday, Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, made an announcement stating that the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) procured from Türkiye have arrived in the country. In a social media post, Kurti shared a photo of the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs and expressed that their presence enhances the safety of Kosovo.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 16.07.2023 17:58





