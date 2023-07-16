Bild praises cooperation between Ankara and Athens in managing migration crisis

The meeting between Turkish President Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the NATO Summit has been met with positive reactions in the German press. The two leaders were able to reach a political agreement, which has led to the establishment of a communication channel between their countries.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled to last for half an hour, went on for an hour and five minutes. The German newspaper Bild highlighted the positive atmosphere in which the meeting took place, and noted that the improvement in bilateral relations began after the earthquake in Türkiye in February 2023.

The newspaper also pointed out that Türkiye has increased cooperation with Greece in managing the migration crisis. The goodwill between the two countries has resulted in preventing people from reaching Greek waters, as the Turkish coast guard has intercepted numerous boats near the borders of Western Thrace.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Mitsotakis is seen as a positive step towards improving relations between Türkiye and Greece. The two countries have a long history of tensions, but the recent developments suggest that they are willing to work together to address common challenges.









