FOUR DEAD AFTER CAR ACCIDENT BY RIVER IN POLANDS KRAKOW

News Europe Four dead after car accident by river in Poland's Krakow

Four dead after car accident by river in Poland's Krakow

DPA EUROPE Published July 15,2023 Subscribe

Four men between the ages of 20 and 24 died in a car crash in Krakow, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Saturday, citing rescue workers.



The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle near the Debnicki Bridge south-west of old town at around 3 am (0100 GMT).



The drove crashed on to a riverbank path and overturned. The four passengers were all dead by the time emergency services arrived and were able to remove the bodies.



It was not clear if the car had also crashed down a flight of stairs.



The waterfront promenade on the Vistula is a popular promenade for many residents and tourists in Poland's second-largest city.



































