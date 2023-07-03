Poland to deploy 500 more police at border with Belarus

Migrants stand near the wall on Polish Belarusian border near Bialowieza, Poland May 28, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Poland will deploy 500 more police officers at the border with Belarus, the interior minister said on Twitter.

"Due to the tense situation on the border with Belarus, I have decided to bolster our forces with 500 Polish police officers from riot and counter-terrorism units, Mariusz Kaminski said on Twitter.

"They will join 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers guarding the security of that border," he added.

On Wednesday, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said that the government has decided to reinforce the country's eastern border due to the presence of Russia's paramilitary Wagner Group in Belarus.

Meanwhile, the Polish Border Guard said that 187 people tried to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus on Saturday.

The guard also said that some 35,000 people have arrived in the country from Ukraine over the past 24 hours.