News Europe Fifth night of riots in France leads to hundreds of arrests

During the fifth consecutive night of protests against police brutality, French cities experienced unrest, resulting in the arrest of at least 427 individuals overnight on Saturday. Major cities such as Paris, Marseille, and Lyon were particularly affected, witnessing riots, instances of looting, and property damage.

Published July 02,2023

A fifth night of riots over police brutality in French cities lead to the arrest of at least 427 people overnight on Saturday.



Paris, Marseille and Lyon were among the cities most affected, with riots, looting and damage to property.



However, Interior Ministery Gérald Darmanin said on Sunday that Saturday night was quieter due to the "determined action" of law enforcement officers.



Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said 45,000 police, gendarmes and firefighters had been deployed across France.



"In the face of violence, they show exemplary courage," she wrote on Twitter.



On Friday, there were 1,311 arrests and 79 police officers were injured, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.



The unrest was triggered by Tuesday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by police during a traffic check. Riots have broken out across France and have also been reported in French overseas territories, including French Guiana in South America and the Caribbean island of Martinique.



On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron cancelled his state visit to Germany planned for next week given the political unrest.









