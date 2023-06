One of two women attacked near Neuschwanstein, in Bavaria, has died, a spokesman for the Kempten public prosecutor's office told dpa.

The woman died after being seriously injured in violent attack at Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau yesterday, authorities in the southern German state of Bavaria said.

It was also noted that the suspect has been taken into police custody and that the second woman is still in the hospital.

The castle is one of the most popular tourist sights in Germany.