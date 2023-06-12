Prison staff launch walkout in Belgium after inmate sets fire to his cell

Staff at Belgium's Merksplas prison launched a 24-hour strike on Monday after an inmate set fire to his cell in the same prison, according to local media.

The incident took place in Merksplas prison in the Antwerp province on Sunday evening, Belgium's Belga news agency reported.

Staff managed to get the inmate who started the fire out of his cell on time, while several staff members were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, it said.

Following the incident, the prison staff went on a 24-hour strike to protest the high number of incidents, which, they say, are caused by inmates who normally should be in psychiatric centers but are instead placed in Merksplas due to a lack of space, the report added.

The prison administration said the strike is having "a significant impact" on the running of the prison, adding that the police officers will intervene if necessary, it also noted.