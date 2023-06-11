UK records hottest day of the year so far

The UK saw its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures soaring to 32.2 C (90 F) degrees in Chertsey on Saturday, the country's meteorological agency said.

In Scotland, the year's highest temperature was recorded in the Auchincruive region with 25.3 C, and 25.3 C in the city of Armagh in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office and the UK Health Safety Agency have warned that there may be health problems due to extreme heat for this weekend in the country.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 40. 3C degrees on July 19, 2022.