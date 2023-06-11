Kremlin says ‘no foundation’ exists for possible dialogue with Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Sunday that there is "no foundation" for possible dialogue with Kyiv in order to achieve a diplomatic solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Today, there are no prerequisites for accords. Moreover, today there is no foundation, not even a fragile one, for building any dialogue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Peskov listed three reasons for the lack of such a foundation, among which include Ukraine's "unwillingness" to hold negotiations. He added that Ukraine was not allowed to hold negotiations by its "handlers."

In response to Peskov's comments, Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine's presidential adviser, said on Twitter that any negotiations with the current Russian administration are "impossible," adding that this is "pointless, dangerous and fatal."

"There are no 'Russian-fragile', Indonesian, Brazilian or African 'foundations' for this at all. The aggressor must get out of foreign territory, having finally lost its own army and the reputation of a country to be feared," Podolyak also said.