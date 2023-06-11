Scotland police release ex-first minister without charge

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, reacts as she delivers her speech to delegates at the annual SNP Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, on October 10, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Police in Scotland on Sunday released former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hours after being arrested in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party's (SNP) finances.

"A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation," Scottish police said in a statement.

Noting that the woman was questioned by Police Scotland detectives, it said that a report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The party's former chief executive and Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell was previously arrested but later released without charge.

The police confiscated documents and computers after searches in Sturgeon and Murrell's home and the SNP's headquarters.

The investigation was launched in 2021 after allegations that approximately £600,000 ($754,000) collected from party supporters for the Scottish independence bid was misspent.

Sturgeon has been a staunch supporter of Scotland's becoming an independent country, separating from the UK.

Scots wanted to remain as part of the UK in a 2014 independence referendum as more than 55% voted against independence. However, the independence bid has been revised following the Brexit vote in 2016 as more than half of the Scottish voters voted to remain in the EU.

Humza Yousaf, first minister of Scotland and the new leader of the SNP said on Sunday that the independence will be front and center of their next general election campaign.