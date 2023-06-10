CLIMBER ON GERMANYS HIGHEST PEAK FALLS TO HIS DEATH

A climber fell 400 metres to his death on the Zugspitze, the tallest mountain in Germany, police said on Saturday.



A witness said that the man was swept away by a small snow slide just below the mountain's summit near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in southern Germany on Friday, the police said.



When rescue crews arrived at the scene they could only pronounce his death.



Eleven other climbers who were in the same area were flown off the mountain by helicopters.



Investigations into the cause of the accident and the identity of the deceased are ongoing.













