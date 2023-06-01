Labour MP Geraint Davies accused of sexually harassing junior colleagues in Britain

Allegations have emerged against Labour MP Geraint Davies , accusing him of engaging in multiple incidents of inappropriate sexual behaviours towards junior female colleagues throughout his lengthy career in British politics.

Five women have come forward, stating that Davies, a former House of Commons select committee chair who has been an MP since 1997, subjected them to unwelcome sexual attention, both physical and verbal, in the course of their professional interactions with him.

The reported incidents primarily occurred on the parliamentary estate, often in bars or after late-night votes. Shockingly, one of the women involved was just 19 years old at the time.

Numerous individuals who worked alongside Davies in Parliament, including serving MPs and current or former Labour Party staff members, have described a consistent pattern of excessive drinking, sexual comments, and unwanted touching by Davies, primarily directed towards younger women in the workplace, extending back at least five years.

While Davies' alleged behavior seems to have been known by some within the Labour Party, no action was taken due to the absence of formal complaints. These situations highlight the challenges involved in addressing harassment claims within the parliamentary setting.

In one specific incident, a former Labour Party staffer stated that when she was highly intoxicated in a parliamentary bar, the then 58-year-old Davies approached her. He proceeded to buy her another alcoholic drink and suggested they could go back to his nearby flat. At the time, she was 22 years old.

Davies took her contact details under the guise of discussing parliamentary matters but proceeded to send her a series of sexually suggestive messages, including references to engaging in sexual activities on the parliamentary premises.

Initially, the former researcher responded to his messages with amusement, but she eventually became uncomfortable and requested him to stop.

