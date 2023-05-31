UN urges all actors in Kosovo to refrain from 'divisive, hateful rhetoric'

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday called on the parties involved in the tension in northern Kosovo to refrain from "divisive, hateful rhetoric."

"We're concerned about recent violence resulting in injuries to dozens of peacekeeping soldiers and protestors. The human rights of all people living in Kosovo must be upheld," it wrote on Twitter.

"We urge all actors to: - Create an environment that is conducive to the exercise of the right to participate in public affairs," it added.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo as ethnic Serbs protested the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four municipalities last month in northern municipalities.

Serbs have been protesting outside the municipalities since Monday when the mayors took their oaths and began official duties.

At least 30 soldiers from the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) were injured Monday in clashes with Serbs who were protesting and attempting to prevent the newly elected mayor of Zvecan municipality from entering the town hall to take the oath of office and begin responsibilities.















