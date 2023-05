Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani speaks to the media ahead of the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from war-torn Sudan, at Ciampino airport near Rome, Italy, April 24, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday cancelled a planned trip to Paris after what he called "unacceptable" remarks by a top French minister about Rome's migration policy.

"I will not go to Paris for the planned meeting with (French counterpart) Minister Colonna," Tajani tweeted, saying Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's "insults against the government and Italy are unacceptable".