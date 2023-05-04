European Council adopts measures to support armies of Moldova, Georgia

The European Council on Thursday adopted assistance measures to support the armies of Moldova and Georgia.

The measures were adopted under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the European Council said in a statement.

These new assistances help "support the modernization of the capacities" and "enhance the operational effectiveness" of the armies of Moldova and Georgia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, as cited in the statement.

The assistance package for Moldova is worth €40 million ($44.15 million) and it is €30 million ($33.11 million) for Georgia over a period of 36 months.

"This is the third assistance package for both countries under the EPF, clearly underlining the EU's unwavering commitment to the region's security and stability," Borrell said.









