Italy hosting bilateral conference on Ukraine reconstruction

Italy on Wednesday is hosting Ukrainian authorities for a bilateral conference on the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said the aim of the event in Rome is to hear from Ukrainian authorities what they need in both the short and long term to build back what has been destroyed in the war with Russia, now over 14 months old.

It is a process "that needs to start without waiting for the end of the war," said Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a statement.

Many top Italian and Ukrainian officials will take part in the event, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Other top officials taking part include Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti for Italy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Julija Svyrydenko, the deputy prime minister and economy minister, for Ukraine.

Members of the international and financial business community will also take part in the event, said the ministry.