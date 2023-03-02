BERLINS CONSERVATIVES AGREE TO SEEK COALITION WITH CENTRE-LEFT SPD

Berlin's Christian Democrats (CDU) have agreed to enter into coalition talks with the Social Democrats aimed at forming a regional government for the city-state.



The decision was taken unanimously by the CDU's executive for Berlin, a party spokesman said on Thursday.



The SPD's state executive board had agreed on Wednesday to hold coalition talks with the CDU.



The conservatives came first in the February 12 state election rerun. Despite trailing in second place, city mayor Franziska Giffey of the SDP has hoped to remain in power.









