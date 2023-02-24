SPANISH PREMIER SAYS HELL WORK ON POSSIBILITY OF SENDING PLANES TO UKRAINE

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said he will work on Ukraine's "legitimate" request for air aid under Spain's available military resources while working in tandem with allies and the EU.

"We are going to study it" but "we have not made a decision because this has to be done on a more European and allied level," Sanchez said in separate interviews with Spanish media, including RTVE, RNE, and SER.

"Obviously in accordance with our military capabilities, we are providing aid ... and in everything that may come in the future, we will have to study it," he added.

He noted that for such aid to take place, first, it would be necessary to analyze the possibilities of the Spanish Armed Forces and then coordinate with the rest of the countries on the side of Kyiv.

However, he argued that the willingness to increase the number of Leopard 2 tanks to 10 "does not have to" speed up the possibility of also providing air support.

On Thursday, Sanchez said Spain is willing to increase the number of the Leopard 2 main battle tanks from six to 10 to be sent to Ukraine.

His announcement came at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and one day after Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed that Spain would transfer six renovated Leopard 2 A4 tanks to Ukraine.