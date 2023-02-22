UK nurses’ union suspends strikes after government agrees to talks over pay

The nurses' union in the UK has suspended industrial actions planned for early March after the government agreed to hold talks over fair pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said Tuesday they are set to enter a process of "intensive talks" with the government.

"Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognizes the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the UK and the Prime Minister's priority to halve inflation," the statement said.

The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay will meet with the RCN on Wednesday to begin talks.

The RCN initially asked for a pay rise that was 5% higher than inflation.

The annual inflation rate in the UK fell to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December, below market forecasts of 10.3%.