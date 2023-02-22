UK committed to ensuring Ukraine has equipment it needs, Sunak tells Zelenskiy

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday that he was committed to ensuring Ukraine had the capabilities it needed to defend itself, a Downing Street spokeswoman said, following a call between the pair.

"Discussing the equipment required to help Ukraine defend and advance its position, the prime minister said he remained committed to ensuring Ukraine had the capabilities they needed, both now and in the future," the spokeswoman said.

"Now was the time for Ukraine to seize the opportunity to make real progress on the battlefield and further demonstrate to Putin that Ukraine would ultimately win, the leaders agreed."













