Spanish teacher stabbed to death by student at French school

A high school student on Wednesday stabbed his Spanish language teacher to death in southwestern France, local media reported.
The 50-year-old teacher got stabbed during the morning class by her 16-year-old student at the Saint-Thomas d'Aquin high school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, near Bordeaux, according to broadcaster BFMTV.
The student was arrested immediately, while Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, who offered his condolences on Twitter, is expected to visit the school.
The stabber had psychological problems and said he was "possessed," according to local media.