THOUSANDS OF FRENCH CITIZENS TAKE TO STREETS AGAIN TO PROTEST MACRONS PENSION REFORMS

Once again, thousands have taken to the streets in numerous French cities in protest at the planned pension reforms by President Emmanuel Macron's government.



There were rallies in Bordeaux, Rennes, Montpellier and Toulouse on Tuesday. At the same time, there were strikes again in the rail, education and energy sectors.



France's centrist government led by Macron wants to gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. It wants to accelerate the increase in the period of payment required for a full pension. In addition, individual pension systems with privileges for certain occupational groups are to be abolished.



Meanwhile, the minimum pension is to rise to around €1,200 ($1,290) per month.



The current official pensionable age is 62, but people retire later on average, as those who have not paid in for long enough to claim the full pension work for longer. A full pension is paid from the age of 67, irrespective of the number of years of contribution. The government aims to retain this provision.



According to the government, the reform is necessary because the pension system is unaffordable and is heading for a deficit. The trade unions find the reform plans unfair.



Last week, according to the Ministry of the Interior, they brought more than 1.27 million people onto the streets. The CGT union said some 2.8 million took part in strikes and protests.



The plan is now before the National Assembly for consideration. The deliberation is expected to last until the end of next week.



The government has no majority of its own in the parliamentary chamber and is hoping for the approval of the conservative Republicans, but they also have reservations and there is no majority yet.









