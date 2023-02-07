Islamophobic French magazine Charlie Hebdo mocks deadly Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake

Islamophobic French magazinehas made a mock of the powerfulthat left thousands of people dead in the southern region ofand the northern region of

The cartoon, shared under the heading "cartoon of the day" on Twitter, shows collapsed and damaged buildings, a reversed car, and hills of debris.

"Earthquake in Türkiye," was written on the top right corner of the cartoon.

"(Didn't) even need to send tanks," it says at the bottom.

Internet users reacted to the drawing by expressing their frustration and anger.

"You have never had your share of humanity! If you think this is, you are really wrong! Drown in your own filth!," one of reacting Twitter users replied to the inhuman caricature ofwhich has been notable forpublishingcaricatures.In October 2020, cartoons insultingwere published by the French magazine, sparking protests across the Muslim world. Campaigns calling for a boycott ofwere launched on social media platforms.Thewere also projected on buildings in a few cities in France.Several Arab countries as well asandhave condemned the caricatures and French President's attitude regarding the drawings.

Thousands of people were killed in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, an official from Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD said Tuesday.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaraş province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaraş' Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces.

The earthquakes were also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.



