UK to ban Channel migrants from appealing deportation: Report

Border Force bring people ashore who were attempting to get to Britain via four boats at Dover Harbour, Dover, Britain 22 May 2022. (File Photo)

The British government is aiming to stop "deportation appeals" for those who reach the UK via crossing the Channel in small boats, according to the Times newspaper.

In a report on Friday, the British daily said the UK Home Office is working on two options to tackle the irregular migration issue: either ban those claiming asylum, or only allowing them to appeal after they have been deported.

A home department spokesperson said "the unacceptable number of people" risking their lives by crossing the Channel via small boats puts an "unprecedented strain" on the country's asylum system.

"Our priority is to stop this and prevent these illegal crossings, and our new small boats operational command-bolstered by hundreds of extra staff-is working hard to disrupt the business model of people smugglers," the spokesperson added.

The offiicial said: "We are also going further by introducing legislation which will ensure that those people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed either to their home country or a safe third country."

In his speech on Jan. 4, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said tackling the problem of irregular migration boats, also known as Channel crossings, is among the top five priorities of his government.

According to official data, a record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022.

Besides making a deal with France to fight human smuggling in the English Channel, the UK also revealed a controversial plan last April to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, where their claims would be processed.