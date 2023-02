U.S. pauses activity at three airports for "national security effort" amid questions about Chinese spy balloon

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort."

The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty, was in the area.