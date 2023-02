Sweden deliberately steps on mines on its NATO way laid by terror groups: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Saturday that the terror groups lay mines on Sweden's way of NATO especially.

Çavuşoğlu said that Sweden is deliberately stepping on these mines, even though it is capable of clearing them.

On Western countries closing consulates in Istanbul, Turkish top diplomat said: "If you do not take a step back, we will take necessary steps" by summoning ambassadors to the ministry.