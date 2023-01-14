Three women and girl, 7, hurt in shooting near London church funeral

Three women and a young girl were injured following reports of a shooting incident on Saturday near a church in London where a funeral was taking place, British police said.

The women, aged 48, 54 and 41, were taken to hospital along with the 7-year-old girl. None were said to have life-threatening wounds, although the 48-year-old had suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

"An urgent investigation is under way and details of the incident are still emerging. At this early stage there have been no arrests," London police said.

"The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral was taking place. Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene."







