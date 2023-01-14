FRANCE SUMMONS IRANIAN CHARGE DAFFAIRES OVER EXECUTION OF BRITISH-IRANIAN NATIONAL

French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 26, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

France's Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the top Iranian diplomat in the country to protest the execution of a British-Iranian national.

"France condemns in the strongest terms the execution in Iran of Alireza Akbari, an Iranian-British national," the ministry said in a statement. "At the Minister's request, the charge d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Paris was summoned once again this morning so that we could express our outrage."

It added: "Iran's repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, especially when it comes to the treatment of the foreign nationals the country arbitrarily detains."

Expressing "full" solidarity with British authorities, the ministry reiterated French opposition to the death penalty and "its political use in Iran."

Earlier on Saturday, Iran announced the execution of Akbari, former deputy defense minister, days after he was sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain.

According to the Mizan News Agency, Akbari was executed on charges of corruption and "extensive acts against the country's internal and external security."