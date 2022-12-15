Bosnia-Herzegovina gets candidate status for EU membership

EU leaders named Bosnia-Herzegovina an official candidate for membership of the European Union, an EU official and multiple EU diplomats told dpa on Thursday.



EU candidate status for Bosnia-Herzegovina was subject to reforms in the rule of law, democratic standards and public administration in the Western Balkan country.



Bosnia's progression towards membership comes as part of a wider EU push for enlargement in the Western Balkans, vying for influence with neighbouring countries, against competition from China and Russia.



The designation is the first step in a long and complex path to membership of the bloc and required the unanimous approval of all current EU member states.