GERMANYS ANNUAL INFLATION EASES TO 10% IN NOVEMBER

Germany's annual inflation rate in November was expected to be 10%, slightly down from October's historical high level of 10.4%, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

According to preliminary data by Destatis, consumer prices are also expected to decline by 0.5% compared with October.

While food prices showed above-average growth with 21% in November, energy prices eased slightly, but still 38.4% higher than in the same month a year earlier. Energy inflation was at 43% in October, compared to the previous year.