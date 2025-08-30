News Entertainment Thousands of revellers join Love Train techno parade in Berlin

More than 10,000 revellers turned out for Berlin’s Love Train techno parade on Saturday, with police counting 10,800 participants at the event’s 10th edition in the German capital.

Under the motto "Basses connect," music floats and techno fans marched through the city centre from the famed Mauerpark to Oranienstrasse in the Kreuzberg neighbourhood.



Dr Motte - a co-founder of the Love Parade, the original techno demonstration in Berlin - was among the participants dancing through the streets in colourful costumes.



Slogans such as "Love is louder" and "Bass instead of hate" were displayed on posters.



The organizers had expected 15 music floats, aiming to send out a signal in favour of tolerance, diversity and solidarity.



Topics such as the transport revolution, climate change and inclusion were also in the spotlight, the organizers said.











