US senator urges Israel to 'thoroughly' investigate killing of American in West Bank

US Sen. Chris Murphy on Thursday condemned the killing of a Palestinian American by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"The brutal killing of Sayfollah Mussallet, an American citizen visiting his family in the West Bank, is an appalling crime," Murphy said in a statement.

"The Netanyahu government must thoroughly investigate and hold accountable the settlers responsible for allegedly beating this young man to death," he added.

Sayfollah Musallet, 20, from the state of Florida, was beaten to death last Friday. His family said Israeli settlers surrounded him and prevented an ambulance and paramedics from reaching him to deliver life-saving care for three hours. He died before reaching a hospital.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that he asked Israel to investigate the murder.

"The incident occurred amid an almost complete breakdown of law and order in the territory, allowing extremist settler groups to drive Palestinians off their land at an alarming rate as part of an organized strategy to remake the territorial map by force.

"My heart breaks for Sayfollah's family and friends as they mourn this horrible loss, and I urge the Netanyahu government to take action to stop this illegal activity and bring the perpetrators to justice," Murphy said.

Several US lawmakers mourned Musallet's death and urged the State Department to investigate.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 998 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in a landmark opinion last July, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





