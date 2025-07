France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot Thursday slammed as "unacceptable" a strike on Gaza's only Catholic church that the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said was carried out by Israel and killed two people.

"Unacceptable attack in Gaza against the Church of the Holy Family, historically under the protection of France," he said, alluding to a 16th-centrury accord for France to protect Catholic Christians in the Holy Land.