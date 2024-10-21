Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin set to perform concerts in Istanbul and Ankara

Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin will perform concerts in Istanbul and Ankara.

The artist will visit Türkiye as part of her "99 Nights Tour," organized by Charm Music Türkiye. She will perform at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on November 21 and at Jolly Joker in Ankara on November 22.

Drawing inspiration from multiple music genres such as soul-pop, indie electronica, R&B, and jazz, Cardin, one of the prominent names in the international music scene, will present songs from her new album to her fans.































