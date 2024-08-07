Taylor Swift Vienna concerts cancelled due to planned terrorist attack - organizer

Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna have been cancelled after government confirmation of a planned attack at the stadium, the organizer said late on Wednesday.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," Barracuda.music said in a post on Instagram, adding all tickets would be automatically refunded.

Austrian police on Wednesday detained two people suspected of plotting attacks on concerts, Franz Ruf, director general for public security said at a news conference on Wednesday evening.









