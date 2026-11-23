Türkiye welcomed 5.4 million foreign tourists in October, according to official figures released Monday.

The figure marked a 5.2% decline from a year earlier.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya topped the list of provinces with 1.9 million foreign visitors during the month, data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry showed.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city, ranked second with 1.8 million arrivals, followed by the Aegean province of Mugla with 367,122 and the northwestern province of Edirne with 353,954.

By nationality, Germans accounted for the largest share of visitors in October at 17.3%, or 933,165 arrivals, followed by Russians at 14.8% (797,971) and Britons at 8.3% (444,108).

In the January-October period, Türkiye welcomed 46.3 million foreign tourists, down nearly 2% from a year earlier.