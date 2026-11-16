Türkiye’s auto exports reach $35.2B despite lower production in January-October

Türkiye's automotive exports revenues climbed 3% to $35.2 billion in the first ten months of the year despite shrinking production, led by a drop in passenger car manufacturing, according to the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) on Monday.

The country's total auto exports declined 9%, reaching 779,557 units, driven by a 25% drop in passenger car exports, which totaled 364,636 in January-October.

Conversely, commercial vehicle exports grew 11% and tractor exports also rose 11%, reaching 10,322 units over the same period, mitigating some of the losses in passenger car exports.

Passenger car export revenues fell 6% to $8.9 billion, while overall auto and supply industry exports grew 3.1% and 2.8% in dollar terms, respectively.

Türkiye's total auto production declined 6% on an annual basis, reaching nearly 1.1 million units. The drop was led by a 17% decline in passenger car production, which fell to 592,163 units in January-October.

Commercial vehicle production rose 12% as light and heavy commercial vehicle manufacturing surged 13% and 5%, respectively.

Despite the lower unit volume, the Turkish auto sector maintained its leading position in the sectoral export rankings with a 17% surge, according to the OSD.

Domestically, the Turkish auto market contracted 15% year-on-year in January-October, totaling 916,149 units. The passenger car markets declined 17% at 692,916 units sold.

The commercial vehicle market saw a 9% drop in domestic sales, as light commercial sales fell 9% and heavy commercial sales declined 7%.

The Turkish auto industry's overall capacity utilization stood at 61%, while this rate was 63% for light vehicles, 60% for trucks, 67% for buses and midibuses, and 28% for tractors.

Domestically produced vehicles made up 35% of passenger car sales and 24% of the light commercial vehicle market, the data showed.