Turkish, Belgian defense industry representatives sign 6 strategic cooperation agreements

Turkish and Belgian defense industry representatives signed six strategic cooperation agreements during the Belgian Economic Mission's visit to Türkiye.

At a signing ceremony, SAHA Istanbul and Agoria BSDI signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote cooperation in defense and aviation innovation.

The memorandum, aimed at strengthening ties between the Turkish and Belgian defense industries, will establish a framework for joint research activities, technological cooperation, and the exchange of business practices.

Turkish defense firm FNSS and John Cockerill Defense SA also signed an MOU to jointly develop and explore existing and new markets.

Through the agreement, the two companies reaffirmed their shared commitment to providing high-quality armored vehicles to customers worldwide.

The ceremony also saw agreements signed between BTMco and ABC, ALTUNA International Engineering and New Lachaussee, Turkish Aerospace and SONACA, and Aselsan and XO Advanced Systems, paving the way for cooperation in various fields.





