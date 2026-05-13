Rutte: 'NATO 3.0' aims for stronger Europe within stronger alliance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday described "NATO 3.0" as a vision for "a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO," stressing that the transatlantic alliance remains anchored in cooperation with the United States while pushing European allies to take greater responsibility for their own conventional defense.

Speaking after a meeting of the Bucharest Nine (B9), Rutte said Russia remains "the most significant and direct threat" to the alliance because of its ongoing war in Ukraine.

"We cannot let down our guard. We will always do what is necessary to defend every inch of NATO territory," he said, highlighting strengthened deterrence and defense measures along NATO's eastern flank and in the High North.

Rutte said the alliance now needs to further increase military capabilities, defense production, and spending ahead of this year's NATO summit in Ankara.

Explaining the concept of "NATO 3.0," Rutte said the model envisions "a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO," with the US continuing to provide nuclear and conventional backing while European members assume greater responsibility for conventional defense.

Rutte praised once again US President Donald Trump for pushing allies to boost defense spending, calling last year's NATO summit in The Hague "one of the biggest foreign policy successes" of the American president.

He noted that some NATO members are now planning to exceed the 5% target before 2035.

Addressing concerns over tensions between Washington and some European allies regarding the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Rutte acknowledged "disappointment in the United States" over some allies' reactions but said European countries have "heard the message."

"We are really working together on this," he said, pointing to cooperation on securing the Strait of Hormuz, including demining operations and the pre-positioning of military assets.

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine war, he stressed the need to continue supporting Ukraine militarily while awaiting meaningful peace negotiations.

"I must say the ball is clearly in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's court. He has to play ball. He is not doing that yet... He has to be willing to play ball to engage, really, in peace negotiations," Rutte said.