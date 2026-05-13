News World Keir Starmer laughs off plots to overthrow him as UK PM

Keir Starmer laughs off plots to overthrow him as UK PM

Faced with a mounting leadership crisis, the Prime Minister appeared unfazed, laughing off the coordinated plots to end his premiership as "midterm noise."

DPA WORLD Published May 13,2026 Subscribe

Britain's Keir Starmer appeared to take a light-hearted approach to the ongoing turmoil surrounding his premiership as he laughed off plots to overthrow him.



Starmer has so far managed to cling to power, despite a significant number of his own backbenchers demanding he stand down and four ministers resigning.



In the House of Commons on Wednesday, he appeared to joke about a letter – written by Labour former minister Catherine West and signed by 80 MPs – which called for him to go.



Starmer had praised Labour MP for Bradford West Naz Shah's new book, before adding: "Her list of endorsements is truly impressive, reaching well over 100 members.



"At last, a list that we could all get behind."



Another statement urging the Labour Party to come together behind the prime minister was signed by more than 100 MPs.



During his contribution in the King's Speech debate, Starmer also accused Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch of not noticing her party had lost seats in the local elections.



He said: "Let me also thank the Leader of the Opposition for the usual warm and generous nature of her contribution. In difficult days, her input is always a ray of sunshine…



"Getting tips from her on how to win friends – this is from the party who previously called us orcs and goons. I am a Gooner and so, as usual, she is less than half right.



"But we do have one thing in common. Our parties both had tough results in the local elections last week. The difference is, she hasn't noticed.



"There's another difference – we are in government, and they are no longer even the opposition."



Health Secretary Wes Streeting could be seen laughing along during the prime minister's speech, despite reports he is launching a leadership bid against him.



Badenoch took aim at Streeting over his reported ambitions.



She said: "All we have is a load of reannounced policies. Hounding our brave veterans through the courts, legislating for digital ID, a policy they told us they dropped, banning trail hunting – just more class war that makes no-one's life better – scrapping NHS England, something the prime minister announced 14 months ago.



"But then I suppose the health secretary has been a bit distracted lately, hasn't he? He's chuntering now, why don't you just do your job? Do your job."



"There's no point in giving me dirty looks. We all know what he's been up to," she added.



Badenoch had earlier said Starmer "is in office, but not in power", adding: "It is clear his authority has gone and that he will not be able to deliver what little there is in this King's Speech."



Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also jibed at Streeting, saying his leadership bid was taking "so long it would give NHS waiting lists a run for their money".



Starmer has insisted he will not leave office and has effectively called on potential rivals to challenge him under the party's rules, which require a contender to have the backing of 81 MPs.











