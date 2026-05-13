Inter clinch domestic double with Coppa Italia final victory over Lazio

Inter Milan comfortably beat Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday ⁠at the Stadio ⁠Olimpico, as an Adam Marusic own goal and a Lautaro Martinez strike clinched ⁠the double for the newly crowned Serie A champions.

A 14th-minute corner provided the breakthrough for Inter when it reached an unmarked Marusic, who misjudged a defensive header and instead sent ⁠the ball ⁠into his own net.

Lazio's defensive jitters continued 10 minutes before the break when a lapse in concentration from Nuno Tavares allowed Marcus Thuram to snatch possession ⁠deep in the Lazio half before sliding a low cross in for Martinez to tap home and double the lead for Inter.

Despite both sides ⁠having ‌opportunities ‌after the interval, the ⁠result felt inevitable ‌in the closing stages, with frustration boiling ⁠over into a brief ⁠scuffle between players before ⁠the final whistle.







