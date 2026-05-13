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Inter clinch domestic double with Coppa Italia final victory over Lazio

Inter Milan cemented its domination of Italian soccer by securing the league and cup double for the first time since 2010. Inter beat Lazio 2-0 on Wednesday to win , adding to it clinched with three rounds to spare.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published May 14,2026
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INTER CLINCH DOMESTIC DOUBLE WITH COPPA ITALIA FINAL VICTORY OVER LAZIO

Inter Milan comfortably beat Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday ⁠at the Stadio ⁠Olimpico, as an Adam Marusic own goal and a Lautaro Martinez strike clinched ⁠the double for the newly crowned Serie A champions.

A 14th-minute corner provided the breakthrough for Inter when it reached an unmarked Marusic, who misjudged a defensive header and instead sent ⁠the ball ⁠into his own net.

Lazio's defensive jitters continued 10 minutes before the break when a lapse in concentration from Nuno Tavares allowed Marcus Thuram to snatch possession ⁠deep in the Lazio half before sliding a low cross in for Martinez to tap home and double the lead for Inter.

Despite both sides ⁠having ‌opportunities ‌after the interval, the ⁠result felt inevitable ‌in the closing stages, with frustration boiling ⁠over into a brief ⁠scuffle between players before ⁠the final whistle.