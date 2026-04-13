IMF, World Bank spring meetings kick off amid Middle East tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) are hosting their Spring Meetings amid the looming threat of a US naval blockade against Iran, which risks shattering the fragile temporary ceasefire in the Middle East.

Finance ministers and central bank governors worldwide are convening in Washington this week from Monday to Saturday. These meetings serve as a barometer of the global economy.

Financial leaders worldwide are scrambling to assess and manage the economic fallout in the aftermath of the US and Israel's joint military conflict with Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, which has led to maritime trade in the Middle East being paralyzed in an environment of disrupted global energy supply chains and renewed inflation concerns.

Global oil prices skyrocketed following the outbreak of the military conflict on Feb. 28, with prices surpassing $100 per barrel, while Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged more than 41% and 55%, respectively.

US President Donald Trump announced a temporary two-week ceasefire on April 8, but negotiations over the weekend between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials collapsed without reaching an agreement.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced further plans to start a naval blockade of all Iranian ports in response, beginning at 1400 hours GMT on Monday, escalating geopolitical risks and jeopardizing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Spring Meetings will focus on how global economies can weather these shocks, as well as on policies, investments, and innovations to support job creation.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned attendees that the organization will downgrade its global economic growth forecast when the World Economic Outlook's updated report is released on Tuesday.

In January, the IMF projected the global economy to grow 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027.

Georgieva said ahead of the meetings that even the IMF's most optimistic scenario involves a downward revision to growth due to massive infrastructure damage, supply disruptions, loss of confidence, and other lasting effects.

The meetings will also include forums on international development, public finance, the ongoing war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence (AI), and climate change and will host a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' on the sidelines.

The primary focus of the Spring Meetings will be on stabilizing global markets amid skyrocketing fuel prices, which threaten to drive up global transport and agricultural costs and are expected to create a prolonged inflationary environment for consumers worldwide.