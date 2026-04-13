POPE SAYS DOESNT FEAR TRUMP, HAS MORAL DUTY TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST WAR

Pope says doesn't fear Trump, has 'moral duty to speak out' against war

Pope Leo XIV said Monday he had "a moral duty" to speak out against war and didn't "fear" President Donald Trump while the US leader criticised his calls for an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Before taking off from Rome headed to Algiers for a papal visit, the pontiff came under fire from Trump.

The US president railed against Leo's recent comments calling for peace in the Middle East, which is grappling with the war triggered by a joint Israel-US attack on Iran in late February.

Trump later doubled down on criticisms, saying there was "nothing to apologise for".

"Pope Leo said things that are wrong," Trump said. "He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran."

The pope had told reporters aboard the papal plane before arriving in Algiers that he had "no intention to debate with" Trump, adding that he was "not a politician".

"What I am saying is that the mission of the Church is very clear," he said. "The Gospel says... blessed are the peacemakers. I believe that the Church has a moral duty to speak out very clearly against war and in favour of peace and reconciliation."

The pope added: "I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel."

Earlier, the US president had said Leo was "toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon", adding that he was "not a big fan of Pope Leo".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Trump's criticism of Pope Leo XIV's comments as "unacceptable", saying "it is right and normal for (Leo) to call for peace and to condemn all forms of war".

- 'Forgiveness' -

In his first speech in Algiers, Leo paid tribute to victims of the country's 1954-1962 war of independence from France and called for "forgiveness".

The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Algeria and France, and followed a meeting days ago with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Vatican.

"In this place, let us remember that God desires peace for every nation," he said at the Algerian Martyrs Memorial in the capital.

Leo's two-day visit to Algeria was infused with personal significance for the pope. Algeria was the home of Saint Augustine (354-430), whose spiritual legacy permeates Leo's pontificate.

The influential Christian theologian laid the foundations for the 13th-century Augustinian order to which Leo belongs, one based on communal living and service.

In his very first speech as pope, Leo presented himself as a "son" of Augustine, whose writings he often quotes.

The pope called his trip to Algeria "a very precious opportunity" to promote "peace and reconciliation with respect and consideration for all peoples".

He had also criticised as "unacceptable" Trump's threats against civilians in Iran and he had also previously criticised the administration's "inhuman" treatment of migrants.

Trump had called the pontiff "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy", suggesting that cardinals only elected Leo pope in May 2025 because he was American.

Trump also posted an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ, later deleting it.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Trump's post as an "insult" and "desecration of Jesus" on X.

Speaking during his flight, Leo said: "We're not politicians, we're not looking to make foreign policy as he calls it with the same perspective that he might understand it."

- Ancient Roman city -

The papal visit to Africa takes in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea, and will cover more than 18,000 kilometres (11,000 miles) between April 13 and 23.

On Monday, Leo visited the Great Mosque of Algiers -- home to the world's highest minaret -- and the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, overlooking the Bay of Algiers.

On Tuesday, he will visit the northeastern city of Annaba -- formerly the ancient Roman city of Hippo -- the one-time home of the saint whose autobiographical "Confessions" is a seminal work within the Christian tradition.

Leo plans to pray privately in the chapel dedicated to 19 priests and nuns murdered during Algeria's 1992-2002 civil war.

The pope will not, however, visit the Tibhirine monastery, whose monks were kidnapped and murdered in 1996 in an event still shrouded in mystery.

Although Algeria's constitution guarantees freedom of worship, subject to conditions, human rights groups say the repression of religious minorities is continuing.

Three human rights groups called on Leo last week to push the issue during his visit.









