UN chief urges continued talks between US and Iran, respect for ceasefire, maritime law

The UN chief on Monday called for continued diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, while urging all parties to respect an existing ceasefire and ensure compliance with international law, including maritime freedom of navigation.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is pressing for talks to continue "constructively" in order to reach a lasting agreement.

"Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight ... The ceasefire must absolutely be respected and all violations must cease," Dujarric said.

The talks, held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad over the weekend, ended without an agreement, and were followed by President Donald Trump announcing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Guterres thanked the continued efforts of the mediators, Pakistan, which hosted the talks, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye, Dujarric said.

"He calls for the international community to continue to support these efforts.

"The Secretary-General stresses that all parties to this conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law," he added.

- 'What we want to see on the Strait of Hormuz is freedom of navigation'

Daily disruptions in the maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have already had "a direct impact" well beyond the immediate region, with increased global economic fragility and insecurity in many sectors, Dujarric said.

"With increased global economic fragility and insecurity in many sectors, the disruption of fertilizer and related raw material is already having a very negative impact on agriculture, worsening the perspectives of food insecurity," he added.

Dujarric noted that Guterres' personal envoy, Jean Arnault, remains "actively" engaged in the region, consulting closely with key stakeholders and continuing his outreach in support of a comprehensive and durable agreement.

Stressing that the UN's position remains "unchanged," Dujarric said, "What we want to see on the Strait of Hormuz is freedom of navigation."

"The Secretary-General's position is been consistent. No one should do anything that harms the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. That freedom of navigation is based on international law and years and years of custom.

"We need the freedom of navigation to be restored fully by everyone. We do not want to see a return to the conflict. We do not want to see a return to rockets being launched, to civilians being killed, and we encourage the parties to stay the course and resume the negotiations," he added.