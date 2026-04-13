Turkish FM Fidan discuss efforts to end war in Mideast with Russian, Saudi counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in Iran, triggered by joint US-Israeli attacks, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.
Fidan held separate phone calls with his counterparts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
The US and Iran held direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend; however, they did not produce an agreement.
Those talks followed Pakistan's securing of a two-week ceasefire between the two sides on April 8, but the highest-level engagement between Washington and Tehran since 1979 remained inconclusive.
US President Donald Trump announced a blockade on Iranian ports set to take effect at 1400GMT on Monday, according to a London-based maritime intelligence report.