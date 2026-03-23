US BOND YIELDS DOWN AFTER TRUMPS SIGNAL TO HALT ATTACKS ON IRANS POWER PLANTS

US bond yields down after Trump's signal to halt attacks on Iran's power plants

The US bond yields, hitting around 10-month highs earlier on Monday, fell after US President Donald Trump signals pause in strikes targeting Iran's power plants.

The two-year bond yield was at 3.87% as of 1140GMT, after hitting 4.01%, and the five-year at 3.98%, decreasing from 4.1%.

The 10-year rate also fell to 4.34% from 4.44%.

Trump, on Monday, said he has ordered a five-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran over the past two days.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.