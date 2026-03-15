China, US kick off economic, trade talks in Paris

US and Chinese negotiators on Sunday began their sixth round of economic and trade consultations in Paris as Middle East tensions disrupt global energy supplies, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is heading the US side in the three-day talks.

"Guided by the important consensuses reached between the heads of state of the two countries during their meeting in Busan and all previous phone calls, the two sides will engage in consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern," a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting came ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned visit to China from March 31 to April 2, according to the White House, though Beijing has not confirmed the schedule.

Previous rounds of talks were held in Geneva, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Kuala Lumpur, helping reduce tariffs that had previously climbed to triple-digit levels.

The talks also come as the conflict in the Middle East disrupts energy markets. Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since early March, pushing oil prices higher. The key shipping lane handles about 20 million barrels of oil per day and roughly 20% of the global liquefied natural gas trade.

Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks by Tehran across the region.



